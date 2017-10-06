|
|
|
|
|
|
Join Us!
Please join Big Brothers Big Sisters as we celebrate 90 years of life-changing mentoring in Greater Dallas at this year's Big Black Tie Ball. This year's event will be held at the Hilton Anatole and will feature a gourmet dinner, special musical performance by Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe nominated star, Matthew Morrison, and an exquisite live and silent auction. Don't miss this landmark event, where we will honor our past and look to a future of inspiring mentoring relationships for the children who need it most in our area.
Click HERE to reserve your seat today!
|
|
Date: Friday, October 6, 2017
Schedule:
7:00pm- Registration/Reception
8:00pm- Dinner and Program
10:00pm - Musical Performance by Matthew Morrison
Location: Hilton Anatole Dallas - 2201 N. Stemmons Fwy Dallas, TX 75207
2017 Ball Chairs:
Dr. Field and Sabrina Harrison
Sabrina Martinez Harrison is a devoted wife, mother
of two and an ambitious business owner and entrepreneur who enjoys balancing
her career, ministry and family with ease. Sabrina takes pride in being a wife
and mom above all else. She is the Co-Owner and Interior Designer for Mint
Dentistry and the Founder of Equipped by Faith Ministries. Sabrina has great
passion for giving back through philanthropic endeavors, always searching for
ways to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Alongside her
husband, Dr. Field Harrison, Sabrina works to equip leaders and individuals to
maximize their potential by living purpose-driven, God-inspired lives. Together
they have two beautiful children, Field Christian (4 years old) and Camila (2
years old) and reside in the heart of Dallas, TX.
|
|
|
|
SPONSORSHIPS: 2017 Big Black Tie Ball Sponsorships are now available! Click on the links below to see this year's Sponsor levels and inclusions!
Sponsor Levels and Inclusions
Sponsor Reservation Form
Purchase your Sponsorship Online HERE
DONATE TO THE SILENT AUCTION: If you'd like to donate an item to this year's Silent Auction online, click HERE. 100% of the proceeds of your donation go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters in support of brand new mentoring relationships. Also, if you will fill out the In-Kind Form below and submit it to gala@bbbstx.org we will send you a tax-deductible receipt for your donation.VOLUNTEER: If you'd like support Big Brothers Big Sisters as a volunteer at this year's Big Black Tie Ball, please email gala@bbbstx.org.
**Please note: Due to space restraints we no longer accept photography package donations.
In-Kind Form
2017 Big Black Tie Ball Host Committee:
Lola and Amar Ali
Dede and Chris Allen
Danielle and Kevin Barner
Angela and Dev Batra
Camella and Bruce Binkley
Amy and Burton Brillhart
Katy and Parker Brooks
Sherice and Tim Brown
Jade Burrows
Andrea and Jeff Calvery
Connie and Dennie Carreker
Reynaldo Casas
Bill Cunningham
Gretchen and James Darby
Frank Del Corral
Kathy and Jeromy Fielder
Tammy and Kirk Franklin
Leti Lackey and Mauricio Gomez
Crystal and Onterio Green
|Jesse Greenberg
Veronica and Manuel Guerra
Lauren and Chris Halstedt
Amy and Darian Hampton
Melissa and Harry Harrison
Sage Harrison
Tiffany and Aaron Hendra
Stephanie and Travis Hollman
Cyndi and Randy Johanneck
Danyel and Darnell Jones
Mary and Dick Kilgust
Laurie and Chris King
LeeAnne Locken
Rebecca Lopez
Joanna Lopez
Diamond Mahone
Clarissa and Chris Martinez
Shara and Craig McClure
Lea Fisher and JD Miller
|Harriet Miers
Brooke and Alex Noffsinger
Carol and Chris Owens
Rachel Proctor
Maryellen and Patrick Quarles
Gena and Clint Rachel
Donna Richardson
Daniela Rios
Chrissy and Brian Rudman
Venesa and Alex Saenz
Stephanie and Michael Seay
Chris Shepherd
Kristin Smith
Candy Smith
Pat and Emmitt Smith
LaToisha McLendon and Jay Staughter
Priscilla Trevino
Alison Volk
Sheri Crosby Wheeler
Joel Wiggins
Demonse Williams
Special Thanks to our 2017 Big Black Tie Ball Sponsors:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|