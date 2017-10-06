



Join Us! Please join Big Brothers Big Sisters as we celebrate 90 years of life-changing mentoring in Greater Dallas at this year's Big Black Tie Ball. This year's event will be held at the Hilton Anatole and will feature a gourmet dinner, special musical performance by Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe nominated star, Matthew Morrison, and an exquisite live and silent auction. Don't miss this landmark event, where we will honor our past and look to a future of inspiring mentoring relationships for the children who need it most in our area. Click HERE to reserve your seat today!



Date: Friday, October 6, 2017



Schedule:

7:00pm- Registration/Reception

8:00pm- Dinner and Program

10:00pm - Musical Performance by Matthew Morrison Location: Hilton Anatole Dallas - 2201 N. Stemmons Fwy Dallas, TX 75207 2017 Ball Chairs:

Dr. Field and Sabrina Harrison



Sabrina Martinez Harrison is a devoted wife, mother of two and an ambitious business owner and entrepreneur who enjoys balancing her career, ministry and family with ease. Sabrina takes pride in being a wife and mom above all else. She is the Co-Owner and Interior Designer for Mint Dentistry and the Founder of Equipped by Faith Ministries. Sabrina has great passion for giving back through philanthropic endeavors, always searching for ways to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Alongside her husband, Dr. Field Harrison, Sabrina works to equip leaders and individuals to maximize their potential by living purpose-driven, God-inspired lives. Together they have two beautiful children, Field Christian (4 years old) and Camila (2 years old) and reside in the heart of Dallas, TX.



SPONSORSHIPS: 2017 Big Black Tie Ball Sponsorships are now available! Click on the links below to see this year's Sponsor levels and inclusions!

Sponsor Levels and Inclusions

Sponsor Reservation Form

Purchase your Sponsorship Online HERE DONATE TO THE SILENT AUCTION: If you'd like to donate an item to this year's Silent Auction online, click HERE. 100% of the proceeds of your donation go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters in support of brand new mentoring relationships. Also, if you will fill out the In-Kind Form below and submit it to gala@bbbstx.org we will send you a tax-deductible receipt for your donation.

**Please note: Due to space restraints we no longer accept photography package donations.

In-Kind Form VOLUNTEER: If you'd like support Big Brothers Big Sisters as a volunteer at this year's Big Black Tie Ball, please email gala@bbbstx.org.



