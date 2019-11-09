Have a Little Fun
Put a group of like-minded, community supporters in a room, and you’ve got an unbelievable party. Throughout the year, Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts a variety of can’t-miss events as opportunities for you to have a little fun while benefiting local children.
Big Black Tie Ball 2019
November 9
Big Black Tie Ball
November 9, 2019 | Hilton Anatole
2019 Ball Chairs
Dr. Field and Sabrina Harrison
Join us for our 2019 Big Black Tie Ball! This year’s event will feature a gourmet dinner, special musical performance and exquisite live and silent auction. Please mark your calendars to join us as we celebrate mentoring and join together to focus on mentoring relationships for the children who need it most in our community.
Become A Sponsor!
Click HERE to purchase tickets
2019 Big Black Tie Ball
Registration & Cocktail Reception: Begins at 6:30 PM
Entertainment at Reception by DJ Jay Clipp
Dinner: Begins at 7:30 PM
Entertainment after Dinner by Limelight!
Our Mission
Build and support one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for our youth!
Thank you to our 2019 Sponsors!
Entertainment Sponsor
Platinum Sponsor
Gold Sponsors
Silver Sponsors
Bronze Sponsors
Community Partners