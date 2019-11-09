Big Black Tie Ball 2019

Have a Little Fun

Put a group of like-minded, community supporters in a room, and you’ve got an unbelievable party. Throughout the year, Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts a variety of can’t-miss events as opportunities for you to have a little fun while benefiting local children.

Volunteer at an Event

« All Events

Big Black Tie Ball 2019

November 9

Event Navigation

Big Black Tie Ball
November 9, 2019 | Hilton Anatole

2019 Ball Chairs
Dr. Field and Sabrina Harrison

Join us for our 2019 Big Black Tie Ball! This year’s event will feature a gourmet dinner, special musical performance and exquisite live and silent auction. Please mark your calendars to join us as we celebrate mentoring and join together to focus on mentoring relationships for the children who need it most in our community.

Become A Sponsor!

Gala Sponsor Flyer

Click HERE to purchase tickets

2019 Big Black Tie Ball

Registration & Cocktail Reception: Begins at 6:30 PM

Entertainment at Reception by DJ Jay Clipp

Dinner: Begins at 7:30 PM

Entertainment after Dinner by Limelight!

 Our Mission

Build and support one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for our youth!

 

Thank you to our 2019 Sponsors!

Entertainment Sponsor

 

Platinum Sponsor

 

 

 

Gold Sponsors

 

Silver Sponsors

 

Bronze Sponsors

 

Community Partners

 

 

 

 

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
November 9
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.bbbstx.org/bigblacktieball

Venue

Hilton Anatole